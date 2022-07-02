Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,388 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

VDC opened at $187.96 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.22.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

