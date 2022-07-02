Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.28.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

