Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

