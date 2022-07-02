Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $287.32 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $293.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day moving average of $249.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,637,690 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

