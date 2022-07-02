Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

