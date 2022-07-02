Palouse Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.36 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $9,773,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 653,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,478,000 after purchasing an additional 251,227 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 412,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,070,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

