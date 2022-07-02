Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 637 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Valero Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.