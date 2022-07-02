Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,776 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $9,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $6,397,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

APOG opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $881.40 million, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

