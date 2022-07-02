Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 291 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

NYSE:FDX opened at $223.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.72. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.