ParkinGo Market Cap Hits $605,060.82 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $605,060.82 and approximately $868.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.64 or 0.99964825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00042603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00024397 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

