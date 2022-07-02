Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) shares were down 13.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTZIF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Patrizia from €30.00 ($31.91) to €21.80 ($23.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Patrizia from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

