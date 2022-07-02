Paybswap (PAYB) Reaches Market Cap of $63,237.66

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Paybswap has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $63,237.66 and $16.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00150824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00685093 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00084878 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

