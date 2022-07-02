Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Update

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 288,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 1.02% of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

PGSS remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

