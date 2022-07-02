Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.64. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 121,310 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFMT shares. StockNews.com cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performant Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $196.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

