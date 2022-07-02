Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $1,809.99 or 0.09368774 BTC on popular exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.61 or 1.00001249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,157 coins. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Trading

