Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 30.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tesla by 10.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 269,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $289,882,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tesla by 14.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 126,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,532,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $14,297,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

Tesla stock opened at $681.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $748.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $887.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

