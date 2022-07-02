Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,122,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

