Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF makes up 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 113,505 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

