Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. 185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.

Petra Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAICU)

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

