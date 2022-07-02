Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as low as C$2.79. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.85, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$50.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. It holds working interests in 38 licenses totaling an area of 257,604 acres in 2 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

