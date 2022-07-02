Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as low as C$2.79. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.85, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$50.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84.
Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile (CVE:VRY)
