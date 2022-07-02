Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 33.2% in June

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO remained flat at $$0.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,222. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

