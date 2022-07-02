PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Short Interest Update

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PXHI remained flat at $$0.89 on Friday. PhoneX has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Get PhoneX alerts:

PhoneX Company Profile (Get Rating)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.