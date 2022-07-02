Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0115 on Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Phore has a total market capitalization of $313,048.46 and $540.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,252,730 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

