PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.50

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 17357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
