PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.50

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 17357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.