PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 79,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,936. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 18,975.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

