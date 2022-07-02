PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 79,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,936. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.