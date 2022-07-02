Piper Sandler Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $28.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens downgraded Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.06.

AFRM stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

