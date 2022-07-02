Piper Sandler Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $3.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LDI. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.99.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $464.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $767,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 333,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 183,285 shares of company stock valued at $450,113 and have sold 1,148,223 shares valued at $2,172,745.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

