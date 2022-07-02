Plasma Finance (PPAY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $451.00

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $689,440.80 and $451.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00148914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00773030 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

