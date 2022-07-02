Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.81.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

