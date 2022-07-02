Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PSTV stock remained flat at $$0.54 during trading on Friday. 30,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

