PointsBet Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 4th (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 4th. The 21-20 split was announced on Monday, July 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 4th.

OTCMKTS PBTHF opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. PointsBet has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PointsBet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

