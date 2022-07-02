PointsBet Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 4th (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 4th. The 21-20 split was announced on Monday, July 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 4th.
OTCMKTS PBTHF opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. PointsBet has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PointsBet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PointsBet (PBTHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.