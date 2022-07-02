Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.33.
NASDAQ PTLO opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Portillo's
Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.
