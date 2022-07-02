Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PSPC remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,049. Post Holdings Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the first quarter valued at $3,521,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

