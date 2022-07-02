Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0247 on Exchanges

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $42.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007084 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,274,240 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

