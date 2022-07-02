Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.473 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PY stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Value ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Principal Value ETF worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

