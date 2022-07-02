PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

NYSE:PRG opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. PROG has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $896.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PROG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of PROG by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PROG by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 30.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

