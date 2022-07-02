PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.
NYSE:PRG opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. PROG has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $896.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PROG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of PROG by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PROG by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 30.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
