Project Inverse Market Cap Reaches $332,618.07 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00156833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00685968 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00085561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016143 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.