Project Pai (PAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $301.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $301.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00052453 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,808,059,580 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,968,779 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.