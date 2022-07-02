PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Stock Price Up 7.7%

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

PGRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth $465,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

