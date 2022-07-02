ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Up 1.5%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.38. 2,761,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,086,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $3,666,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

