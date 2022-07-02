ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.20

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 50360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.79) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($12.02) to €8.70 ($9.26) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.34) to €17.00 ($18.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.85) to €13.60 ($14.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

