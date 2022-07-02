ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,000 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 1,952,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,450.0 days.
PBSFF remained flat at $$11.33 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $22.41.
About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (Get Rating)
