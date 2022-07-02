ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,000 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 1,952,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,450.0 days.

PBSFF remained flat at $$11.33 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

