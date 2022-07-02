Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is Benin Management CORP’s 4th Largest Position

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 4.4% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $283,466,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.