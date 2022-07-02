PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Trading Down 4.8%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTXKY)

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

