Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 627,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 303.8 days.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded Puma to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.17. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $131.35.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.