PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global lowered PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

