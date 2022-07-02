QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,672,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,061,249. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

