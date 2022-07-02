Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in June

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

QUCOF stock remained flat at $$5.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. Quálitas Controladora has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $5.40.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered Quálitas Controladora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.