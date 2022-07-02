Quant Price Tops $52.78 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Quant has a total market capitalization of $637.22 million and $30.50 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.78 or 0.00274086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002570 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.16 or 0.02052005 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006187 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

