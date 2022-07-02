Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.56 million.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. Quantum has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

